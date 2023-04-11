Falcons sign WR Khadarel Hodge to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have added more depth at the wide receiver position, signing KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year deal on Tuesday. Hodge, 28, finished the 2022 season with 13 catches for 202 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The five-year NFL veteran appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons last season, and has played in at least nine games each year since entering the league in 2018. Hodge previously played for the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams.

For his career, Hodge has 43 catches for 632 receiving yards and one touchdown. Stay up to date with each signing using our Falcons free agency tracker.

Related

Falcons Twitter reacts to Jeff Okudah trade Falcons trade 2023 5th-round pick to Lions for CB Jeff Okudah Falcons acquire CB Jeff Okudah in trade with Lions Falcons featured two of PFF's 10 highest-graded rookies in 2022

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire