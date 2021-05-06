Falcons sign WR Juwan Green to one-year deal

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Depth was an issue for the Atlanta Falcons after suffering so many free-agent losses, but over the past week, the team has added 31 players. The 2021 NFL draft brought in nine college prospects, then Atlanta signed 20 undrafted free agents and veteran quarterback AJ McCarron.

On Thursday, the team signed wide receiver Juwan Green to a one-year deal.

Green signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Albany in 2020. He spent the year on the team’s practice squad. The Falcons added one wide receiver in the draft, taking Arizona State’s Frank Darby in the sixth round.

