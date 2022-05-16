Falcons sign WR Geronimo Allison, two other players

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up rookie minicamp over the weekend and on Monday, they added three camp attendees to their roster.

According to the team’s Twitter account, the Falcons have signed veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison, tight end Tucker Fisk and defensive back Tre Webb.

Allison is another big wideout (6-foot-3), who goes along with the team’s recent trend of signing tall pass-catchers. The 28-year-old spent four seasons with the Green Bay Packers and one with the Detroit Lions. Over his 49 career NFL games, Allison has 89 catches for 1,045 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Fisk is a versatile tight end that played both offense and defense at Stanford. As for Webb, the former San Jose State standout transferred to Montana State in 2021. He played with Falcons second-round pick Troy Andersen last season.

Atlanta also released Chad Hansen, Luther Kirk and Daniel Helm.

Related