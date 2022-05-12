Falcons sign WR Drake London, three other rookies

Matt Urben
·1 min read
  Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
  Drake London
    Drake London
  Tyler Allgeier
  Justin Shaffer
Less than an hour before the NFL’s 2022 schedule release, the Atlanta Falcons announced the signings of two members of their rookie draft class.

First-round pick Drake London, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver out of USC, along with BYU running back Tyler Allgeier both signed their rookie deals on Thursday evening, the team announced over Twitter.

London had 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season for the Trojans. As for Allgeier, he was one of the most productive running backs in the nation, rushing for 1,601 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Both players could play a big role in the team’s offensive rebuild. Shortly after the Allgeier and London signings were announced, the team agreed to terms with Georgia TE John FitzPatrick and OL Justin Shaffer.

