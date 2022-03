Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

The Atlanta Falcons have been losing receivers at an alarming rate this offseason. First, Calvin Ridley was suspended, then Russell Gage signed with the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had a great season, but Marcus Mariota is going to need a lot more help at the receiver position next season. On Friday, the Falcons signed free-agent wideout KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year deal.