Falcons sign wide receiver J’Mon Moore

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons signed wide receiver J’Mon Moore on Friday afternoon.

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Green Bay Packers, Moore brings size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and special teams ability to a Falcons roster looking to add depth at wide receiver following the Julio Jones trade.

Moore showed promise as a rookie on special teams, averaging over 25 yards per kick return while appearing in 12 games for the Packers, but hasn’t played in a regular season game over the past two seasons with the Browns and Texans.

The former Missouri Tigers wideout has two career catches for 15 receiving yards.

