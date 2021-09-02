The Falcons made a change to their running back group on Thursday.

The team announced the signing of former Giant Wayne Gallman as a free agent. Gallman signed with the 49ers in the offseason, but failed to make the club.

Qadree Ollison was cut to make room for Gallman in Atlanta.

Gallman set career highs with 147 carries for 682 yards and six touchdowns while filling in for the injured Saquon Barkley last season. The 2017 fourth-round pick played a more limited role in his first three seasons, but did score five touchdowns over that span.

Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson are the other players on the running back depth chart.

Falcons sign Wayne Gallman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk