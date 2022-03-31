Falcons sign veteran safety Dean Marlowe to one-year contract

One week after bringing back Erik Harris, the Atlanta Falcons have added another veteran safety to the mix, signing Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract on Thursday afternoon.

Marlowe, 29, has played for three different teams (Carolina, Buffalo and Detroit) since making his debut for the Panthers in 2015.

We have signed safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/3e5mqHwueW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 31, 2022

In 2021, Marlowe played in 16 games for the Lions with nine starts. He finished the season with 67 tackles (37 solo), two QB hits, two passes defended and a fumble recovery.

For his career, Marlowe has appeared in 47 games, starting in 16 total since 2015. Pro Football Focus gave the veteran safety a coverage grade of 63 last season, and a tackle grade of 81.9.

