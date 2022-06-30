Falcons sign veteran punter Bradley Pinion
The Atlanta Falcons appear to be adding some competition at the punter position, agreeing to a deal with veteran Bradley Pinion on Thursday, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and later confirmed by the team.
Pinion, 28, was released by the Buccaneers last week after spending the last three seasons in Tampa Bay. Prior to that, he played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2015-2018.
Pinion has 502 career punts for 21,927 yards (43.7 yards per punt) over his seven-year NFL career. He should be the favorite to be the Falcons’ new starting punter. Dom Maggio is still in the mix, but the team lacked experience after Thomas Morstead left in free agency.
