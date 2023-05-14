Falcons sign veteran linebacker Andre Smith

The Atlanta Falcons have added another free agent to their roster, signing veteran linebacker Andre Smith on Sunday afternooon. Smith, a former seventh-round pick by the Carolina Panthers back in 2018, has played for three teams over his five-year NFL career.

After playing two years in Carolina, Smith went to Buffalo for two seasons (2020-2021) before playing for the Titans in 2022. Primarily a special-teams contributor, Smith should provide depth at the inside linebacker spot in Atlanta this season.

For his career, the 26-year-old linebacker has 33 combined tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Atlanta did not re-sign former starting middle linebacker Rashaan Evans, but the team brought in free agent Tae Davis over the offseason.

The Falcons still have Mykal Walker under contract, along with 2022 second-round pick Troy Andersen. Smith appeared in five games for the Titans last season, racking up six tackles.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire