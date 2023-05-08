Falcons sign veteran CB Tre Flowers to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons have added another veteran piece to their secondary, signing cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year deal on Monday. The 27-year-old spent the last season and a half with the Cincinnati Bengals after starting his career as a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2018.

Flowers rejoins teammate Jessie Bates III in Atlanta’s new-look secondary. The Falcons recently traded for Jeff Okudah, but now Flowers should compete with him for the No. 2 spot alongside A.J. Terrell.

For his career, Flowers has 224 tackles, 14 passes defended and four interceptions.

April Showers brought Tre Flowers — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 8, 2023

