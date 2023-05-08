Falcons sign veteran CB Tre Flowers to one-year deal
The Atlanta Falcons have added another veteran piece to their secondary, signing cornerback Tre Flowers to a one-year deal on Monday. The 27-year-old spent the last season and a half with the Cincinnati Bengals after starting his career as a fifth-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks back in 2018.
Falcons secondary now has recently added Tre Flowers, Mike Hughes, Jeff Okudah and Clark Phillips III to a group that already included A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong and Darren Hall. https://t.co/5xemDQD0a8
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2023
Flowers rejoins teammate Jessie Bates III in Atlanta’s new-look secondary. The Falcons recently traded for Jeff Okudah, but now Flowers should compete with him for the No. 2 spot alongside A.J. Terrell.
For his career, Flowers has 224 tackles, 14 passes defended and four interceptions.
April Showers brought Tre Flowers
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 8, 2023
Related
Super Bowl odds: Falcons tied with Rams, Patriots
Projecting the Falcons' post-draft starting lineups
Falcons 2023 draft class: Stats and info for each pick
Atlanta Falcons updated roster following 2023 draft
Falcons CB Clark Phillips III named team's biggest draft steal