Falcons sign two players to practice squad, release LB Jake Carlock

The Atlanta Falcons made a few minor moves on Monday afternoon, signing running back Tony Brooks-James and wide receiver Devin Gray to the practice squad.

To make room, the team released linebacker Jake Carlock, who signed with the Falcons less than a week ago.

We have signed Devin Gray and Tony Brooks-James to the practice squad and have released Jake Carlock. 📝 – https://t.co/nPvxV6A4gM pic.twitter.com/hiwtTcIwsS — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 23, 2020

Brooks-James and Gray have each previously spent time on Atlanta’s practice squad, but never played in a regular season game for the Falcons. Brooks-James has appeared in three career games, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 25-year-old running back can contribute as a kick returner on special teams if he’s flexed to the active roster. Gray, also 25, has yet to make his NFL debut, but could provide depth if Julio Jones misses time.

