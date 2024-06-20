Falcons sign two linemen, release two others from roster

The Atlanta Falcons announced multiple roster transactions on Thursday afternoon, signing offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith and defensive tackle Prince Emili to their 90-man roster.

In a corresponding move, the team released offensive lineman Nolan Potter and defensive lineman Willington Previlion.

Jones-Smith, 28, has played for several teams, including the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. While he’s only appeared in six regular-season games, the former undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh has kept his NFL career alive by playing on different practice squads.

Emili, 25, spent the last year as a member of the San Antonio Brahmas, helping his team reach the UFL championship game this past week. In 2022, Emili played in two games for the Buffalo Bills, recording three combined tackles and one pass defended.

Check out the Falcons’ updated 90-man roster following Thursday’s transactions HERE!

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire