The Falcons announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday morning.

Wide receiver/kick returner Trevor Davis has signed a contract with the team and been added to the 90-man roster. Tight end Jaeden Graham has been placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Davis was a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Packers and remained with the team into the 2019 season. He also spent time with the Bears and the Dolphins in 2019, but was out of the league last year after being cut by the Bears in August. He had a brief stint with Washington this offseason.

Davis has career averages of 10.1 yards on punt returns and 22.4 yards on kickoff returns. He has also caught 16 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown and carried the ball six times for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Graham has 12 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown over his two NFL seasons. He won’t be able to return to the Falcons’ active roster this year, but could move elsewhere if he’s released with an injury settlement.

Falcons sign Trevor Davis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk