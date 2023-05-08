Cornerback Tre Flowers is the newest member of the Falcons.

The team announced Flowers’ signing on Monday. It’s a one-year deal for the former Seahawk and Bengal.

Flowers was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Seattle and he moved on to the Bengals as a waiver claim in 2021. He re-signed with Cincinnati last year and he had 27 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances.

The Falcons have also added Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes and fourth-round pick Clark Phillips to their cornerback group this offseason. The four newcomers join A.J. Terrell, Dee Alford, Cornell Armstrong, and Darren Hall on the depth chart in Atlanta.

Falcons sign Tre Flowers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk