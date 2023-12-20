Falcons sign Tommy Togiai off Browns practice squad

The Falcons announced the addition of a defensive lineman to their active roster on Wednesday.

They have signed Tommy Togiai off of the Browns' practice squad. No corresponding move was needed because the Browns waived defensive lineman Travis Bell on Tuesday.

Cleveland drafted Togiai out of Ohio State with the 132nd pick in the 2021 draft. He had 29 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, and a fumble recovery in 18 games over his first two seasons.

Togiai was released by the Browns at the end of the summer, but he returned to the practice squad after a brief stint with the Jaguars. He has not appeared in any regular season games this season.