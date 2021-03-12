Falcons re-sign tight end Jaeden Graham

The Falcons have been busy working their cap ahead of the new league year, which starts next week. On Thursday, the team re-signed four players, including Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.

On Friday, Atlanta was at it again, restructuring left tackle Jake Matthews‘ contract and re-signing tight end Jaeden Graham.

Graham, 25, has played in all 16 games over the previous two seasons but was featured very little in the passing game. Since 2019, Graham has 12 catches for 174 yards and a touchdown.

