The Falcons and third-round defensive lineman Zach Harrison have agreed on a contract.

Harrison signed a four-year deal with the team on Tuesday. The pact has a total value of over $5.568 million.

Harrison comes to Atlanta after playing at Ohio State. In 40 games for the Buckeyes, Harrison had 97 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception, nine passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

The Falcons have also signed first-round running back Bijan Robinson, fourth-round defensive back Clark Phillips III, seventh-round safety DeMarcco Hellams, and seventh-round offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn. Second-round tackle Matthew Bergeron is the only unsigned pick left in Atlanta.

Falcons sign third-round pick Zach Harrison originally appeared on Pro Football Talk