Falcons sign a third former Saints free agent in 2023

A third New Orleans Saints free agent has signed with the Atlanta Falcons: offensive lineman Ethan Greenidge, per his representatives at EnterSports Management. Greenidge previously tried out for the Falcons after his contract with New Orleans expired in March — he lost the entire 2022 season to an injury, but before that had played some valuable snaps as a backup at left tackle. He played college football at Villanova.

So add him to the list of other former Saints to go turncloak in the NFL’s greatest rivalry. This offseason alone we’ve seen longtime Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen leave for a promotion to Atlanta’s defensive coordinator role, bringing defensive tackle David Onyemata and linebacker Kaden Elliss with him along the way.

And of course Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has tight connections to New Orleans as the Saints’ former pro personnel director. We should expect more departures in the future as long as he’s calling shots for Atlanta.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire