Falcons sign TE Parker Hesse and guard Sam Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have added two new players to the roster, signing tight end Parker Hesse and offensive guard Sam Jones, the team announced on Thursday evening.

We have signed TE Parker Hesse and OL Sam Jones. https://t.co/8t1rM6sJcU — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 13, 2021

Hesse, 25, was signed to the Tennessee Titans practice squad as an undrafted free agent in 2019 — the same year Arthur Smith took over as the team’s offensive coordinator. A former defensive end at the University of Iowa, the 6-foot-3, 260-pound Hesse should provide depth for the Falcons as a blocking tight end.

Jones, 25, is an athletic guard and former sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2018. He was released by the Colts on Wednesday, and while he’s yet to make an NFL start, he has upside in a zone scheme like the one Smith will run in Atlanta.

