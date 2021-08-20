Falcons sign TE David Wells, place Ryan Becker on injured reserve
The Atlanta Falcons have added another tight end, signing David Wells on Friday and placing Ryan Becker on the injured reserve list. Wells, 26, was an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in 2018, signing with the Dallas Cowboys as a rookie.
Primarily a blocker, Wells provides good depth to a Falcons team transitioning to more two and three tight end sets, and he can contribute on special teams
We have signed TE David Wells and have placed TE Ryan Becker on the Reserve/Injured list. https://t.co/QmJHlR4Hjs
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 20, 2021
After failing to catch on in Dallas, Wells landed in Kansas City on the Chiefs practice squad before being released again. The New England Patriots signed Wells back in July but cut him earlier this week.
