Falcons to sign Taylor Heinicke

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

Taylor Heinicke is heading to Atlanta.

Heinicke has agreed to sign with the Falcons, according to NFL Media. He’ll likely compete with Desmond Ridder for the starting quarterback job.

Heinicke, who turns 30 tomorrow, has started 25 games in his NFL career, including nine for the Commanders last season, when he replaced Carson Wentz and played better than Wentz, getting the Commanders into playoff contention before they ultimately fell short. Heinicke also started a playoff game for Washington after the 2020 season.

The Commanders have moved on from Heinicke and Wentz and are currently featuring Sam Howell atop their depth chart, although they still may sign a veteran to compete with Howell.

