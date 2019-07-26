Falcons sign Stephone Anthony

The Falcons are making a veteran addition to their linebacking corps.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Stephone Anthony to their 90-man roster. Anthony recently visited with the Bills in his search for a new team.

The Falcons saw Anthony several times during his first two NFL seasons. He was a Saints first-round pick in 2015 and started 19 of the 26 games he played in New Orleans. Anthony moved on to Miami in a 2017 trade and spent the last two seasons in a reserve role for the Dolphins.

Deion Jones, De'Vondre Campbell and Foye Oluokon are set to be the starters at linebacker in Atlanta. Anthony will join Duke Riley, Jermaine Grace and Bruce Carter as depth options.