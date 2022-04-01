Falcons to sign speedy WR Damiere Byrd to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons are signing speedy wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday afternoon.

Byrd, 29, is dangerous in the open field and could be a versatile weapon in Arthur Smith’s offense. For his career, Byrd has 117 catches, 1,421 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Speedy WR Damiere Byrd signing with the Falcons on a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 1, 2022

In 2021, Byrd had 26 catches for 329 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Chicago Bears.

Related

Projecting the Falcons' starting defense after recent signings Projecting the Falcons' starting offense after recent signings Falcons sign veteran safety Dean Marlowe to one-year contract

List