Falcons to sign speedy WR Damiere Byrd to one-year deal
The Atlanta Falcons are signing speedy wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday afternoon.
Byrd, 29, is dangerous in the open field and could be a versatile weapon in Arthur Smith’s offense. For his career, Byrd has 117 catches, 1,421 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
In 2021, Byrd had 26 catches for 329 receiving yards and one touchdown for the Chicago Bears.
