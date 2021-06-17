The Falcons added a player to their defense on Thursday.

Agent David Canter announced that the Falcons have signed his client Shareef Miller. No terms of the deal have been announced.

The edge rusher was an Eagles fourth-round pick in 2019 who played one game for the team as a rookie and then got waived last summer. He was claimed by the Panthers, but never played a game for Carolina and wound up back on the Eagles practice squad later in the year. The Cardinals signed him in January, but cut him last week.

Dante Fowler, Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, and Steven Means are others looking for playing time on the edge of the Atlanta defense.

Falcons sign Shareef Miller originally appeared on Pro Football Talk