Falcons sign 7th-round pick Jovaughn Gwyn

The Atlanta Falcons have now officially signed half of their 2023 NFL draft class. After inking Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams on Thursday, the team signed offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn on Friday afternoon, per Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

OFFICIAL: The Falcons have signed their seventh round draft picks to their rookie deals. DeMarcco Hellams: https://t.co/yl0hWYVORS

Jovaughn Gwyn: https://t.co/4UrDGhoy22 — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) May 12, 2023

Gwyn, a seventh-round pick out of South Carolina, will look to add depth to the guard position. The Falcons also drafted guard Matthew Bergeron in the second round, but the Syracuse standout is one of three rookies who have yet to sign a contract.

The other two unsigned rookies are third-round pick Zach Harrison and fourth-round pick Clark Phillips III.

Related

Falcons Wire game-by-game predictions for 2023 season 6 takeaways from the Falcons' 2023 schedule release Falcons Twitter reacts to 2023 schedule release Falcons open preseason against the Miami Dolphins Atlanta Falcons 2023 regular-season schedule

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire