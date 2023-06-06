Falcons sign second-round pick Matthew Bergeron

The Atlanta Falcons’ entire 2023 draft class is now under contract after the team signed second-round pick Matthew Bergeron on Tuesday. The Syracuse offensive lineman played left tackle in college, but he’s expected to move over to guard in Atlanta.

The Falcons let Elijah Wilkinson leave in free agency, so there’s a good chance Bergeron will start at left guard this season.

Let's get it Bergeron — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 6, 2023

Atlanta drafted Bergeron after moving up six spots to pick No. 38 overall in the second round. The team also selected running back Bijan Robinson, defensive end Zach Harrison, cornerback Clark Phillips III, Jovaughn Gwyn and DeMarcco Hellams.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire