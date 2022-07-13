Atlanta has signed another member of its 2022 draft class.

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie has signed his four-year rookie deal.

Atlanta traded up to draft Ebiketie at No. 38 overall in the second round out of Penn State. He transferred there after spending four seasons at Temple. While in college, he recorded 15.5 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss — including 9.5 sacks and 18.0 TFLs in 2021. He was first-team All-Big Ten last season.

The Falcons also drafted edge rusher DeAngelo Malone in 2022. Both will compete for playing time with veteran Lorenzo Carter and 2021 draftee Ade Ogundeji.

Falcons sign second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie originally appeared on Pro Football Talk