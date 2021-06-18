Falcons sign second-round pick safety Richie Grant

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons2021 draft class is just one player away from being completely under contract after the team signed second-round pick Richie Grant on Friday morning. Grant played at the University of Central Florida and is expected to compete for a starting safety job right away.

In 2020, Grant recorded 73 tackles, one sack, one quarterback hurry and three interceptions. The Golden Knights safety excels diagnosing offenses and has a fearlessness when tackling that Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees will love. Grant should provide leadership in Atlanta’s secondary for years to come.

The Falcons have signed eight of their nine draft picks. The only remaining selection is first-round pick Kyle Pitts, who should be signing very soon.

