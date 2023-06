The Falcons have signed second-rounder Matthew Bergeron to his rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday night. The Falcons traded their No. 44 and 110 overall picks to Indianapolis to take the Syracuse offensive lineman at No. 38 overall. Bergeron made 39 career starts in college, with 31 coming at left tackle and eight at right [more]

Falcons sign second-round pick Matthew Bergeron originally appeared on NBC Sports