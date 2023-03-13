Falcons to sign safety Jessie Bates III, per report

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with free-agent safety Jessie Bates III, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

While the team cannot sign anyone officially until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, March 15, negotiating is allowed during the NFL’s legal tampering period of free agency.

Bates, 27, is a rangy free safety that will instantly upgrade the Falcons defensive secondary. In 2022, Bates recorded four interceptions and has 14 total over his five-year NFL career.

Originally drafted in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, Bates comes to Atlanta where he should slide right in as the free safety next to Richie Grant.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire