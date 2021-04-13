Falcons sign Ryan Becker

Myles Simmons

The Falcons added another tight end to their roster, announcing on Tuesday that they’ve signed Ryan Becker.

The Cardinals signed Becker as an undrafted free agent out of SMU last year, but cut him toward the end of training camp.

Becker appeared in 46 games for SMU, making 16 receptions for 198 yards with five touchdowns. He had 15 starts in his collegiate career.

Falcons sign Ryan Becker originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

