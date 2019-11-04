Falcons sign Ryan Allen

The Falcons didn’t change head coaches during their bye weeks, but they did sign a new kicker and shuffle the responsibilities of a few assistant coaches.

They’ve also brought in a new punter. The team waived Kasey Redfern last week and announced on Monday that they’ve signed former Patriots punter Ryan Allen to take his place.

Allen was cut by New England this summer after spending six seasons with the team. He had a net average of 40.4 yards per kick during his time with the Patriots.

Allen will be the fourth punter for the Falcons during the regular season. Redfern was preceded by Matt Bosher and Matt Wile and none of them lasted more than three games with the team.

The Falcons also announced that defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner has been promoted from the practice squad.