Falcons sign receiver KhaDarel Hodge

The Falcons have added receiver and special teamer KhaDarel Hodge.

The team announced that Hodge signed a one-year contract today.

Hodge spent last year in Detroit, where he caught 13 passes for 157 yards and also played on 42 percent of the Lions’ special teams snaps. Hodge has also spent time with the Browns and Rams.

The rebuilding Falcons don’t have much depth at wide receiver, and Hodge has now signed with a team where he has a solid chance of making the roster

