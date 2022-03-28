Falcons re-sign RB Qadree Ollison to one-year deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Qadree Ollison
    Qadree Ollison
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed running back Qadree Ollison to a one-deal, the team announced on Monday.

Ollison, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Falcons out of Pittsburgh. After re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson and signing Damien Williams, it didn’t appear the team would retain Ollison, who was an exclusive rights free agent.

Over his three-year career with the Falcons, Ollison has appeared in 19 games. In 2021, he rushed for 105 yards on 12 attempts (5.0 yards per carry) with a touchdown over eight games.

Related

Atlanta lands franchise QB, future No. 1 WR in new mock draft

Which picks do the Falcons have in the 2022 NFL draft?

Falcons offseason: Recapping first wave of free agency

List

Falcons mock draft: Atlanta begins offensive rebuild

Recommended Stories