Falcons re-sign RB Qadree Ollison to one-year deal
The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed running back Qadree Ollison to a one-deal, the team announced on Monday.
Ollison, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft by the Falcons out of Pittsburgh. After re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson and signing Damien Williams, it didn’t appear the team would retain Ollison, who was an exclusive rights free agent.
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 28, 2022
Over his three-year career with the Falcons, Ollison has appeared in 19 games. In 2021, he rushed for 105 yards on 12 attempts (5.0 yards per carry) with a touchdown over eight games.
