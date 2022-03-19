Falcons to re-sign RB Cordarrelle Patterson, per report

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons have already lost some key free agents and they failed to trade for Deshaun Watson, but at least the team is bringing back running back Cordarrelle Patterson, per a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo.

The All-Pro kick returner converted to running back full-time in 2021 and had a career season. Patterson rushed for 618 yards and six touchdowns, while adding another 548 receiving yards and five scores through the air.

It was his first-ever 1,000-yard season, and it came at the age of 30. At times last season, Patterson was the only reliable player on the Falcons offense. He outperformed starter Mike Davis and added some sizzle to an otherwise stale unit last season.

The Falcons have also signed cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Teez Tabor, along with RB Damien Williams.

