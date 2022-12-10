Falcons sign QB Logan Woodside off of Titans’ practice squad

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to officially announce rookie Desmond Ridder as the starting quarterback, but it appears the team has added another QB to the 53-man roster.

As reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons signed veteran quarterback Logan Woodside off of the Titans’ practice squad on Saturday.

The Falcons have signed QB Logan Woodside off of the Titans’ practice squad. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 10, 2022

Woodside, 27, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Toledo. He has appeared in 11 games over the last two seasons for the Titans, but he’s never started a game. For his career, Woodside has completed 1-of-3 passes for seven yards.

Woodside’s signing is a bit of a surprise, and you have to wonder how it coincides with the recent reports of Ridder taking over as Atlanta’s starting quarterback. The team has customarily dressed two quarterbacks this season, although TE Feleipe Franks is also a former QB.

The Falcons will get back to work next week in preparation for their NFC South showdown against the Saints in Week 15.

Related

Patience is the key for Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder Falcons fans react to QB Desmond Ridder replacing Marcus Mariota What draft experts said about Falcons rookie QB Desmond Ridder Falcons to start rookie QB Desmond Ridder, per report

List

Twitter reacts to Falcons starting rookie QB Desmond Ridder

List

5 quotes from Falcons HC Arthur Smith's Monday press conference

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire