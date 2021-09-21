Falcons to sign punter Dustin Colquitt

The Atlanta Falcons had a nice run going in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a three-point deficit quickly ballooned into a 23-point loss after numerous miscues. Among those costly plays were two shanked punts by Cameron Nizialek.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the team will sign former Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt.

The Falcons are signing longtime Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt, per his agent @ProStarSports. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2021

Colquitt, 39, is a two-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion. He’s been in the league since 2005 when he was drafted in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs. Colquitt spent 15 seasons in Kansas City before playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

