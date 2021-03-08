Falcons sign punter Dom Maggio

The Falcons have added a second punter to their roster.

The team announced the signing of Dom Maggio on Monday. Sterling Hofrichter handled the punting during the 2020 season and is the other punter on the roster in Atlanta.

Maggio spent offseason time with the Ravens after going undrafted last year, but was cut in early August. He punted in 52 games for Wake Forest during his time in college and ranks third in school history with an average of 43.7 yards per kick.

Hofrichter was a seventh-round pick last year and averaged 42.5 yards per kick as a rookie. He also kicked off 22 times over the course of the season.

