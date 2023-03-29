Falcons sign Pro Bowl DL Calais Campbell to one-year deal

Sources: The #Falcons are making another splash, as former #Ravens star Calais Campbell intends to sign a 1-year deal with them. The Pro Bowler and former Walter Payton Man of the year will lend leadership to a young team he believes in. And Atlanta adds — again — on defense. pic.twitter.com/L8mjnJjxsc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons just added some serious size along their defensive line, signing veteran Calais Campbell following a free-agent visit.

Campbell, 36, has been wrecking havoc on offensive lines since entering the league as a second-round pick back in 2008. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound defensive end has racked up 99 sacks, 237 QB hits and forced 16 fumbles over his 15-year NFL career.

With Campbell in the fold, Atlanta has added a six-time Pro Bowler to a defensive line that features Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham and Eddie Goldman.

The Falcons brought back outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter in free agency, and they still have former second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie, but Campbell’s signing gives the team additional size and production at the defensive end spot position.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire