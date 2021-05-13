Falcons sign Parker Hesse

The Falcons have signed tight end Parker Hesse, the team announced Thursday.

Hesse spent the past two seasons on the Titans’ practice squad.

Hesse has never played in a regular-season game.

He attended the University of Iowa, where he played defensive end. Hesse appeared in 52 career games and totaled 182 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions.

Hesse moved to tight end during his time with the Titans.

Atlanta also claimed offensive lineman Sam Jones off waivers from the Colts on Thursday.

