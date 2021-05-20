Falcons sign OL William Sweet, release Jack Batho
On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons signed offensive lineman William Sweet to a one-year deal. To make room, the team released offensive tackle Jack Batho, who had signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft.
Sweet went undrafted in 2019 out of North Carolina before spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and in 2021, the Dallas Cowboys. The former Tar Heels tackle has yet to make his NFL debut, however.
Following Atlanta’s three-day rookie minicamp over the weekend, the team signed defensive linemen Olive Sagapolu and Eli Ankou, and released Texas Tech linebacker Eli Howard on Monday.
