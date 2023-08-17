Falcons sign OL Trevor Reid

The Falcons announced a signing on Thursday afternoon.

They have signed offensive lineman Trevor Reid to their 90-man roster. They did not need to make a corresponding move because they placed Matt Hennessy on injured reserve earlier this week.

Reid played left tackle at Louisville and appeared in 33 games over the last three seasons. He went undrafted in April and signed with the Eagles, but was waived by Philadelphia earlier this month.

The Falcons are set to start Jake Matthews at left tackle and Kaleb McGary at right tackle. Joshua Miles, Jalen Mayfield, Tyler Vrabel, and Barry Wesley join Reid in vying for spots at tackle in Atlanta.