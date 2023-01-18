Falcons sign OL Kyle Hinton to reserve/future contract

We have signed Kyle Hinton to a reserve/future contract pic.twitter.com/0XhWZCTXRT — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 18, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons signed guard Kyle Hinton to a reserve/future contract on Wednesday. Hinton, a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, has played in two career games.

The 24-year-old got some playing time in the Vikings’ Week 18 win over the Bears and could be a good stash for the Falcons down the road.

Hinton is the 19th player to sign a reserve/future contract with Atlanta thus far.

