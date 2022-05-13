Falcons sign No. 8 overall pick, WR Drake London

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons have made it official with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

USC wide receiver Drake London put pen to paper on his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

London’s 2021 season was cut short by an ankle injury, but he was able to put up over 1,100 yards in just eight games. His combination of size, athleticism and physicality should immediately make him the No. 1 wide receiver in Atlanta.

