Falcons sign S Micah Abernathy off Packers practice squad

The Green Bay Packers will lose safety Micah Abernathy to the Atlanta Falcons entering the final two weeks of the 2022 season.

The Falcons signed Abernathy from the Packers practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster on Saturday.

Abernathy, who went undrafted out of Tennessee in 2019, revived his NFL career in Green Bay this summer. He intercepted a pass in his preseason debut and eventually made the Packers’ initial 53-man roster, although he was released a day later and has spent the rest of the regular season on the practice squad.

The Packers elevated Abernathy from the practice squad to the gameday roster in Week 1 and Week 13. He played six snaps on special teams against the Minnesota Vikings in the season opener and one snap on defense and seven snaps on special teams against the Bears in Chicago earlier this month.

Over two games, Abernathy produced one tackle.

Landing in Atlanta will provide Abernathy with a chance to play snaps over the final two games of the season. The Falcons play the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to end the season.

Abernathy’s departure will provide the Packers an opportunity to add a new player to the practice squad to end 2022.

