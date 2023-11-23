Falcons sign Matthew Wright to practice squad after Younghoe Koo misses practice

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo missed practice on Wednesday, so the team added some insurance at the position on Thursday.

The Falcons have signed Matthew Wright to their practice squad. Koo was out of practice due to a back injury.

Wright spent the offseason with the Panthers and had a stint on the 49ers practice squad earlier this season, but last played in a game with the Steelers last season. He was 12-of-14 on field goals and 7-of-7 on extra points in four games with the team. Wright has also kicked in regular season games for the Chiefs and Jaguars.

Koo is 21-of-22 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points this season.