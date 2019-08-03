Falcons sign Matt Simms

The Falcons’ backup quarterbacks had an ugly night in the Hall of Fame Game, so they’re adding another one.

Matt Simms will sign with the Falcons, his agent told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

In Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game, starting quarterback Matt Ryan had the night off, and Atlanta’s young backup Kurt Benkert showed some promise. Unfortunately, he suffered a toe injury, and the Falcons’ veteran backup quarterback, Matt Schaub, looked terrible. With Benkert hurt and Schaub looking washed up, Simms will get a chance to make the roster.

The 30-year-old Simms has previously spent time with the Falcons and played for the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football this year. He previously played in parts of four games for the Jets in 2013 and 2014.

Simms is the son of Giants great Phil Simms and former NFL quarterback and current PFT Live co-host Chris Simms.