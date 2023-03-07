Falcons to re-sign Lorenzo Carter, per report

#Falcons free agent pass-rusher Lorenzo Carter is headed back into the building today in Atlanta, set to sign a two-year deal, sources say. Off the free agent board, Atlanta keeps one of their productive young players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons are re-signing linebacker Lorenzo Carter to a two-year deal, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Carter, 27, signed a one-year deal in Atlanta last offseason and finished the year with 58 tackles, four sacks and an interception.

While it’s not clear what the contract terms are or what his role would be, Carter should provide some good depth along the edge for the Falcons in 2023. The team hired defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen in an effort to get its pass rush back on track.

Atlanta finished with just 21 sacks last season.

