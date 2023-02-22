Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough
The Atlanta Falcons have re-signed long snapper Liam McCullough, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. McCullough, 25, appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons last season.
Atlanta signed McCullough after placing Beau Brinkley on the injured reserve list back in May.
Oh snap
We’ve re-signed @LiamMcCullough2
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 22, 2023
Long-snapping is one of the least glamorized positions in football. Nonetheless, it’s a job that needs to be done, and McCullough got the job done well enough to keep it for another season.
In other Falcons news, quarterback Marcus Mariota will be featured in an upcoming Netflix series. “Quarterback” follows Mariota, Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins as they go through the 2022 season.
